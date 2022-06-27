The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

The Ensign Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. The Ensign Group has a payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $75.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.69. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $393,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $10,929,554.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,860.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,477,000 after purchasing an additional 69,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,232,000 after purchasing an additional 49,742 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 23,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

