The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €78.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($82.11) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($65.26) price objective on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on Covestro in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on Covestro in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($77.89) price target on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

1COV stock opened at €34.48 ($36.29) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.06. Covestro has a twelve month low of €32.64 ($34.36) and a twelve month high of €60.24 ($63.41). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

