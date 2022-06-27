The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $146.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $175.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded Eaton from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.87.

ETN stock opened at $131.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.47 and a 200-day moving average of $151.05. Eaton has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,803,000 after acquiring an additional 500,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,527,000 after acquiring an additional 900,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,515,000 after acquiring an additional 115,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,799,000 after acquiring an additional 752,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

