The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $450.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $496.00.

Pool stock opened at $356.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool has a 12-month low of $324.14 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool will post 18.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,908,095,000 after acquiring an additional 80,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,113,000 after acquiring an additional 68,052 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,391,000 after acquiring an additional 62,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Pool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $408,571,000 after acquiring an additional 123,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

