The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€295.00” Price Target for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($310.53) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MUV2 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €260.00 ($273.68) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($268.42) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($321.05) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($341.05) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($347.37) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

FRA:MUV2 opened at €222.60 ($234.32) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €225.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €244.23. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of €166.59 ($175.36) and a 52 week high of €198.95 ($209.42).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.