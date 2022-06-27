The Goldman Sachs Group Trims AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Target Price to $23.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AZEK from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.07.

Get AZEK alerts:

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. AZEK has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AZEK by 779.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 207,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AZEK by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 1,482.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 181,201 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.