The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $319.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 101.7% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $231.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

