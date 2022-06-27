Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $720,070,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after buying an additional 291,400 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 610,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,541,000 after buying an additional 213,950 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $60,107,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,782,000 after buying an additional 185,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $253.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.62. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.08.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

