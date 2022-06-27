Tixl (TXL) Reaches One Day Volume of $78,883.00

Tixl (TXL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Tixl has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One Tixl coin can now be bought for $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Tixl has a market cap of $4.09 million and $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

