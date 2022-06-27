Tony Faure Buys 23,500 Shares of oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML) Stock

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML – Get Rating) insider Tony Faure bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.12 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$26,249.50 ($18,228.82).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.21.
oOh!media Company Profile (Get Rating)
