Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.63.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.08. 5,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,621. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

