Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stake Lifted by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after buying an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,682,000 after acquiring an additional 377,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,567,000 after acquiring an additional 253,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 445,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,280,000 after purchasing an additional 233,810 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.63.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,621. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.78 and a 200 day moving average of $214.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

