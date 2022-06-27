Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Cut to $132.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $156.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.93.

NYSE TT opened at $131.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.11 and a 200-day moving average of $156.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

