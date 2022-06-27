TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey Sells 3,320 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $108,198.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,351.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ TMDX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.15. 229,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,043. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.74.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. The company had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
