TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey Sells 3,320 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $108,198.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,351.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TMDX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.15. 229,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,043. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.74.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. The company had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 40.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 67.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2,270.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 27,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

