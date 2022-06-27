Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trevena by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 306,851 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trevena by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.
Trevena Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
