Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.44.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trevena by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 306,851 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trevena by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

