Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Sold by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,220 shares during the quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. owned about 0.08% of Triton International worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Triton International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of TRTN traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,230. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.35. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.02 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 36.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

