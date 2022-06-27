TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 59.3% higher against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $359,634.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

