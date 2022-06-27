TrustSwap (SWAP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.02 Million

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $22.21 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001095 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,664 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

