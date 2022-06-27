Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBSFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($57.89) to €53.00 ($55.79) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €38.10 ($40.11) to €40.00 ($42.11) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($42.11) to €45.00 ($47.37) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.30 ($58.21) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.17.

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

