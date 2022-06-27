UBS Group Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €33.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($42.63) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of FPE opened at €23.45 ($24.68) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($39.37) and a one year high of €44.80 ($47.16). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €26.97.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

