UBS Group Cuts The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Price Target to GBX 5,000

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from GBX 5,365 ($65.72) to GBX 5,000 ($61.24) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BKGFF stock opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

