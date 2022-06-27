UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) PT Lowered to €106.00

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Societe Generale from €111.00 ($116.84) to €106.00 ($111.58) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

UCBJY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on UCB from €95.00 ($100.00) to €87.00 ($91.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on UCB from €95.00 ($100.00) to €90.00 ($94.74) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on UCB from €122.00 ($128.42) to €120.00 ($126.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UCB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

Get UCB alerts:

Shares of UCBJY stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $42.91. 18,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,433. UCB has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $52.39.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.