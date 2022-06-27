Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

UTI has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE UTI traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 672,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,455. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $249.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at $2,863,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

