UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 139,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 171,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The firm has a market cap of $174.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.
UroGen Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:URGN)
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
