UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 139,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 171,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $174.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,754,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 156,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 29,596 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 78.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 333,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 146,979 shares during the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

