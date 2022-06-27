Vai Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Vai has a total market cap of $55.26 million and approximately $78,832.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00004636 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00179913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00067014 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014334 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.