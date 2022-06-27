Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Shares Up 6%

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) shares shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.88 and last traded at $110.17. 211,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,046,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $4,001,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 839,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,245,000 after buying an additional 96,627 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 199.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.