Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of VALU opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.65. Value Line has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $91.72. The company has a market cap of $591.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of -0.06.

Get Value Line alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 4.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Value Line by 52.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Value Line by 11,415.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Value Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.