Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Shares of VALU opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.65. Value Line has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $91.72. The company has a market cap of $591.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of -0.06.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.
Value Line Company Profile (Get Rating)
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
