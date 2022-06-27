VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.25% of VanEck Russia ETF worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Russia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in VanEck Russia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Russia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Russia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Shares of RSX remained flat at $$5.65 on Monday. VanEck Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $33.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

