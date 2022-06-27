Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,176,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $391,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.23. 44,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,266. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

