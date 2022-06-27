Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Procyon Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.5% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VEA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,353,883. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

