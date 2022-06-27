Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $318,645,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,922,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,750,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,488 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after buying an additional 210,543 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $236.55 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

