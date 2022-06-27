Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 5.8% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE stock opened at $131.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.