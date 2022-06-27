Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Increased by Fairfield University

Fairfield University lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 44.5% of Fairfield University’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fairfield University’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,702,114,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,782,000 after purchasing an additional 965,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $402,283,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $359.66. The company had a trading volume of 447,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,389. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $371.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

