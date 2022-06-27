Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,210,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,889,000 after acquiring an additional 404,976 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,192,000 after buying an additional 23,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,527,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 190,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,610,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,469,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

VOOG stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $227.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,559. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $208.10 and a 1 year high of $306.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.61 and its 200 day moving average is $260.78.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.