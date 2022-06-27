Veil (VEIL) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Veil (VEIL) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $291,432.36 and $24.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Veil has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,724.15 or 0.99993771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00039330 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00238715 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00239408 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00120911 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00074849 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000249 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

