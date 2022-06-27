Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Up to $13.38

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.38, but opened at $13.89. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 117 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VTYX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,800,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,083,000. Finally, venBio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,529,000. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

