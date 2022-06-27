Verde Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Verde Capital Management grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,052 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 1.1% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Salesforce by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,883,258. The stock has a market cap of $182.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.27.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total transaction of $496,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,855,977 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

