Verde Capital Management Buys Shares of 9,347 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,291,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $34,934,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 13.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 12,086.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,149,000 after buying an additional 211,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.31. 222,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,920,832. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.47 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.93. The company has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.