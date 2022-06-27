Verde Capital Management Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Verde Capital Management trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.1% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $294.52. 1,374,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,502,188. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.40 and a 200 day moving average of $341.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

