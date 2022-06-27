Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.10.

VET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

VET opened at C$23.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.41. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.06 and a 52 week high of C$31.80. The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$810.18 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 6.4200003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.07%.

In other news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,658,270. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$198,066.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at C$266,791.79.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

