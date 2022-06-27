VIMworld (VEED) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $461,057.00

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIMworld has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. VIMworld has a market cap of $11.27 million and $461,057.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00181133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,911.36 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00058765 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VEED is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

