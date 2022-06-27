Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VCISY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vinci from €113.00 ($118.95) to €114.00 ($120.00) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vinci from €105.00 ($110.53) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Vinci in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vinci from €118.00 ($124.21) to €112.00 ($117.89) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vinci from €122.00 ($128.42) to €120.00 ($126.32) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.64.

Shares of VCISY stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. Vinci has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.469 per share. This is an increase from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

