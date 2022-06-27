Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,642 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 63,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,603 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

WBA opened at $41.71 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

