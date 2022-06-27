Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Waypoint REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.01.
Waypoint REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
