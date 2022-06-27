Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTSHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2324 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTSHF opened at $24.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $29.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

