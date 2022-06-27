Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 56,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,554,753 shares.The stock last traded at $38.58 and had previously closed at $38.20.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The business had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

