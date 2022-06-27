Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.17.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $126.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,430 shares of company stock worth $2,287,484 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.