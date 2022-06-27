Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WGO. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $59.78. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $80.30.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 7.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 116,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 41.6% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

