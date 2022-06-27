WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Trading Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $32.55. Approximately 62,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 101,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.53.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.74.

Get WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNL. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $78,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $175,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period.

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.