WMG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 371 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $93.37. The company had a trading volume of 91,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274,233. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.19.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

